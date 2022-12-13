Antar Jeter awaits extradition in Danville, Virginia

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man accused of murder is still behind bars in Virginia tonight.

46-year-old Antar Jeter was arrested Friday afternoon in Danville Virginia. Jeter and 5-year-old aspen were found in a hospital parking lot. Authorities say Jeter’s financial transactions led them to aspen and Antar Jeter’s location. Virginia court records show Jeter had a hearing earlier Monday morning in Virginia.

A spokesperson with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says that information is not being made public right now and as for aspen’s return--her uncle Pauley Jumper tells me DSS is currently handling those arrangements.

This picture was taken just moments after Virginia police recovered 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Aspen was missing for nearly two weeks after Orangeburg County deputies discovered the body of her mother, Crystal Jumper, on Thanksgiving day.

“This pretty girl is back and she’s safe. She’s safe,” said the Orangeburg County Sheriff, Leroy Ravenell during a press conference Friday.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced in a press conference on November 30th that Aspen’s father, Antar Jeter was wanted for questioning and stealing jumper’s car. A 2015 blue Mazda, but when asked, Sheriff Ravenell stated that Jeter was not a suspect in Jumper’s murder.

On Friday December 9th, police found Aspen and Jeter in a hospital parking lot in Virginia and arrested Jeter in connection with Jumper’s death. The sheriff says Jeter’s transactions led them to his location.

WIS obtained arrest warrants for Jeter. Warrants allege that Jeter shot and killed 46-year-old Crystal Jumper on November 1st. An incident report from the Orangeburg County sheriff’s office released on November 28th stated the last time jumper was heard or seen from was by a cousin on November 1st—the same day she was allegedly shot and killed.

“It was some transactions that we were following up since this case started. Yesterday, some transactions were made in Danville Virginia at two locations. That information from the transactions has an 8 to 12-hour delay. We got that information today and we had the Danville police department. Marshal’s task force in that area. They started checking the area and they spotted the same vehicle we’ve been checking here. The mazda,” the sheriff explained.

A neighbor of Jeter’s says the last time he spoke with him was when he came asking for money. Doorbell footage captured those moments. That was on November 2nd.

The sheriff says that this is an ongoing investigation. Court records show Jeter was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning in Danville Virginia.

Jeter is set to appear in court again tomorrow morning. We’ll keep you updated on the outcome of that hearing.

