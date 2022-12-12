USC running back MarShawn Lloyd enters NCAA transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock running back Marshawn Lloyd has entered the transfer portal according to 247 sports. Lloyd rushed for close to 600 yards and nine touchdowns this season, his third with South Carolina.

Lloyd joined Jahim Bell, Austin Stogner, R.J. Roderick, and Joey Hunter as other student-athletes who will not be playing for the Gamecocks next season.

Tight end Jaheim Bell announced today he’s transferred to Florida State. Bell is a native of Lake City, Florida.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.