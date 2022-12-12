SkyView
USC running back MarShawn Lloyd enters NCAA transfer portal

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) rushes for a touchdown past Texas A&M defensive...
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) rushes for a touchdown past Texas A&M defensive back Jarred Kerr (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock running back Marshawn Lloyd has entered the transfer portal according to 247 sports. Lloyd rushed for close to 600 yards and nine touchdowns this season, his third with South Carolina.

Lloyd joined Jahim Bell, Austin Stogner, R.J. Roderick, and Joey Hunter as other student-athletes who will not be playing for the Gamecocks next season.

Tight end Jaheim Bell announced today he’s transferred to Florida State. Bell is a native of Lake City, Florida.

