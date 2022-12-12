SkyView
Upstate woman threw mother’s body in river, stole $68K in Social Security benefits

Beth Beamer
Beth Beamer(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who avoided prison time for local charges connected to the theft of her mother’s Social Security benefits was sentenced on a federal charge.

Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,900 in Social Security meant for her mother, who disappeared in 2017.

The victim, Rena Beamer, is believed to have died in August 2017. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ), Beth Beamer admitted to removing her mother’s body from her home in Mauldin and throwing it down a roadside embankment into a river in North Carolina.

Rena Beamer’s body has never been recovered.

Beth Beamer was charged in 2021 by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office with neglect of vulnerable adult, unauthorized removal of a dead body and desecration of human remains. Last month she was sentenced to time served, which was 545 days - avoiding additional prison time.

But on Monday the USDOJ said Beth Beamer was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the federal charge and ordered to repay the money she stole to the Social Security Administration.

After serving her time, she will have three years of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

