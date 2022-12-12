Soda City Live: Saluda Shoals - Holiday lights on the river

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From now until the end of the year, you are invited to take part in the magic of the Saluda Shoals: Holiday lights on the river.

This is the 16th annual Holiday lights on the river, the event will have more than two miles of lights featuring colorful, animated light displays of all shapes and sizes.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS ACTIVITIES (included with admission)

Slide down the winter wonder tube slide

Ride the hayride or the Saluda Shoals train through the lights

Enjoy a laser light show on the Wetland Trail

Color and write a letter to Santa in the Environmental Center

As an added bonus, Santa’s gift shop will be open for holiday shopping. There also will be concessions from Tin Can Kettle Corn, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.

SANTA AT HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Santa will visit Holiday Lights November 25-27, December 2-3, and December 9-23. Professional photos and photo packages will be available for purchase.

ADMISSION (Cash, Visa, Mastercard, American Express)

$25/Car

$50/12-15 Passenger Van, Truck w/ Trailer & Limo

$75/Bus (16+ Passengers)

3% fee for credit card transactions

Join in on the fun from now until December 31. Advance purchase gift passes are available at Saluda Shoals Park admin building Mon.-Fri. during regular business hours.

