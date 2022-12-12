SkyView
SLED arrests former Lexington County deputy, charged in off-duty incident

Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35
Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County deputy was arrested by SLED and is charged in an off-duty incident.

Sheriff Jay Koon said Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and malicious injury to property. Koon explained that the charges come from an off-duty incident on Aug. 10 in the 5500 block of Platt Spring Rd.

During the incident, Sullivan is alleged to have shown a firearm to a woman and a witness. He is also alleged to have shattered the passenger side window of an SUV with his hand. Koon said Sullivan was terminated from the department on Aug. 11.

Sullivan was serving as a patrol deputy. He turned himself in Monday morning and was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

“When I became aware of Mr. Sullivan’s actions, I started the process to terminate him and asked SLED to review the incident,” Koon said.

He said, “Deputies must be held accountable when it comes to their interactions with the public - whether on duty or off.”

