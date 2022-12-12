SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

S.C. Representative Joe Wilson visited Europe over weekend for update on Russo-Ukrainian war

Congressional delegation and U.S. Ambassador Brink
Congressional delegation and U.S. Ambassador Brink((COURTESY OF REP. JOE WILSON))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the past weekend, U.S. Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC) was a part of a bipartisan group that traveled to Ukraine to gain more information about the country’s war with Russia.

Representative Wilson was joined in Ukraine by Representatives Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Salud Carbajal (D-CA), and Seth Moulton (D-MA) left the United States on Thursday, December 8 by plane to Europe, and traveled by train to Ukraine.

For over 10 hours on Saturday, December 10, the group, approved by the House Armed Services Committee, met with multiple agencies and task forces regarding the future of Ukraine.

In a zoom recap of the event, Wilson mentioned how Ukraine’s perseverance reminds him of the will the United States had during the American Revolution.

Wilson also praised the air defenses Ukraine has utilized stating the country has blocked 60 of 70 air missile strikes Russia has fired for an 85% defense rate.

Wilson, along with his colleagues, noted that Ukraine needs more resources, not just for the current war, but for the continued liberation of Ukraine from outside forces like Russia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next...
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal...
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
Coroner identified person killed in Lexington County
Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash
Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35
SLED arrests former Lexington County deputy, charged in off-duty incident
One dead after Newberry County tractor-trailer collision
One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County, victim identified

Latest News

Dylan Silber was arrested for disturbing students at River Bluff High School.
District: alleged River Bluff H.S. intruder stopped by administrator but mistaken for a student
Soda City Live: Saluda Shoals, Holiday lights on the river
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly tonight, rain moves in Wednesday night
Police are asking the help identifying this vehicle believed connected to the trailer theft.
Lexington Police searching for stolen trailer and suspect vehicle