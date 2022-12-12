S.C. Representative Joe Wilson visited Europe over weekend for update on Russo-Ukrainian war

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the past weekend, U.S. Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC) was a part of a bipartisan group that traveled to Ukraine to gain more information about the country’s war with Russia.

Representative Wilson was joined in Ukraine by Representatives Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Salud Carbajal (D-CA), and Seth Moulton (D-MA) left the United States on Thursday, December 8 by plane to Europe, and traveled by train to Ukraine.

For over 10 hours on Saturday, December 10, the group, approved by the House Armed Services Committee, met with multiple agencies and task forces regarding the future of Ukraine.

In a zoom recap of the event, Wilson mentioned how Ukraine’s perseverance reminds him of the will the United States had during the American Revolution.

Wilson also praised the air defenses Ukraine has utilized stating the country has blocked 60 of 70 air missile strikes Russia has fired for an 85% defense rate.

Wilson, along with his colleagues, noted that Ukraine needs more resources, not just for the current war, but for the continued liberation of Ukraine from outside forces like Russia.

