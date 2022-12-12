SC gas prices continue to decline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 10.1 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $2.88, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas station.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.49 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.65, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 39.2 cents lower than a month ago and 9.5 cents lower than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $2.69 per gallon.



Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 14.4 cents last week, averaging $3.21. The national average is down 56.5 cents from a month ago and stands 11 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price for a gallon of diesel fell 14.9 cents dropping the average down to $4.91.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October. Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”

