Mobile food market opens in Summerton: ‘This is a godsend’

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Orangeburg County on Sunday.

Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday.

The opening comes 11 days after Uncle Willie’s Mobile Market opened its first pop-up in Newberry County which runs every Wednesday in the town of Whitmire.

“We’re now reaching out to rural areas that may not have as many resources to lean on as our store does in Columbia,” said Christa Williams, owner of Uncle Willie’s on Main St.

Williams, a native of Orangeburg County, chose to launch a mobile market in Summerton on account of its adverse distance to the nearest supermarket.

When the Piggly Wiggly on N. Church Street closed its doors in 2015, the Summerton community was forced to commute to Manning and Santee for groceries.

Longtime residents tell WIS a 40-minute round trip to the nearest Food Lion is not afforded everyone. Summerton is home to 804 people, per the 2021 United States Census Bureau.

“People [here] do not have transportation. We don’t even have a local bus service or a taxi service. So, if you don’t know anyone that has a vehicle… you’re kind of in a pickle,” said Deborah Thompson, a longtime socialite in Summerton.

Thompson bought two bags of produce from Uncle Willie’s pop-up Sunday morning. She told WIS that roughly 40% of residents are without reliable transportation.

“But this market right here… it’s a godsend because it gives people who don’t have transportation-they can walk here and get fresh vegetables,” exclaimed Thompson.

Williams hopes Summerton’s food market can meet residents halfway by delivering niche items based on the needs of the community. She went on to say Summerton is not Uncle Willie’s final destination.

“We are looking for other areas. So, if there are any viewers that feel, ‘we need a mobile market,’ please reach out to Uncle Willie’s and let us know,” concluded Thomson.

Contact options for Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store is available on their website.

