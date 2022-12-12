SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Medieval ship found in Norway’s biggest lake

A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.
A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.(NTNU/FFI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An amazing discovery was found at the bottom of Norway’s largest lake.

Researchers found a downed ship, believed to be from between the 1300s to the 1800s.

Somehow, despite the passage of time, the craft managed to stay in almost perfect condition.

A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.
A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.(NTNU/FFI)

The discovery was made while the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment was leading a mission that inspected parts of the lake that are a source of water for about 100,000 residents.

Officials said it appears the ship was built using a Norse technique, which was common during the Viking Age.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next...
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal...
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
Coroner identified person killed in Lexington County
Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash
One dead after Newberry County tractor-trailer collision
One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County, victim identified
All cameras will be monitored at Columbia Police’s Real Time Crime Center.
‘We wanted it to be very overt:’ Columbia Police installs 50+ security cameras throughout the city

Latest News

Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. in the past two decades, with...
CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
Army: 1 person shot, another arrested at Georgia post
Experts weigh in on cryptocurrency vs. traditional investments
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took part in the event at Joint Base...
Bidens spread holiday cheer at Toys for Tots event