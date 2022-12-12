SkyView
Lexington Police searching for stolen trailer and suspect vehicle

Police are asking the help identifying this vehicle believed connected to the trailer theft.
Police are asking the help identifying this vehicle believed connected to the trailer theft.(Lexington Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a trailer.

On Nov. 1, 2022, an enclosed trailer was stolen from the Q’s Quik Mini Storage on Industria Dr. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo and is 8 and a half feet by 20 feet. Detectives released multiple photos of a truck that is believed to be connected to the incident.

Anyone with information on the case can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers on contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.

