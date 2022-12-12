WATCH: Gov. McMaster makes announcement on agribusiness in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to make an announcement on the impact of agribusiness in the state.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the South Carolina State House. Speakers include Dr. Joey Von Nessen, a research economist at the Darla Moore School of Business, Cam Crawford, president, and CEO of the South Carolina Forestry Association, and Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

