Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer

Fort Jackson advised the surrounding area that a howitzer will be firing at 6:40 a.m. this...
Fort Jackson advised the surrounding area that a howitzer will be firing at 6:40 a.m. this Saturday as part of celebrations during a holiday run.(Fort Jackson)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.

The cannon will be located near Darby Field on Jackson Boulevard. Organizers said the event is not open to the public.

