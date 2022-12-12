FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine slated to increase for us through Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Breaks of sunshine fight through this afternoon with most highs in the upper 50s.

Mostly sunny skies win out for Tuesday, but with cool temperatures in the mid-50s.

A cold front arrives Wednesday evening, producing some showers late.

Moderate to heavy rain is likely on Thursday with 1-1.5″ inches of rain possible.

Drier and cooler air will rush on in for Friday through the weekend, dropping lows back closer to the freezing mark.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Clouds will stick around for the start of our Monday before gradually getting breaks of sun through the clouds during the afternoon warming highs into the upper 50s. However, clearing skies will help lead to lows tomorrow morning in the mid to low 30s across the region.

Tuesday will be nicer with sunshine, but it will be on the cool side with temperatures only in the low to mid-50s.

A cold front looks to push into the Carolinas Wednesday evening, giving us some scattered showers very late.

Then we will have the chance for moderate to heavy rain on Thursday.

This system could produce a good soaking for the Midlands with 1-1.5″ inches of rain possible.

Colder air makes a return to end the work week, into the start of the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Morning clouds give way to some breaks of p.m. sun. Highs mostly will get to the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and cool, with highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with showers developing very late in the day. Highs only to the low 50s.

Thursday: Steady rain showers likely for most of the day. T-storms can’t be ruled out. Highs increase to the mid-60s.

Friday: Mainly sunny and cool with temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny and colder with highs in the low 50s.

