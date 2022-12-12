SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

District: alleged River Bluff H.S. intruder stopped by administrator but mistaken for a student

Dylan Silber was arrested for disturbing students at River Bluff High School.
Dylan Silber was arrested for disturbing students at River Bluff High School.(Lexington Police Department)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington School District One spokesperson told WIS a school administrator mistook a 23-year-old man for a high schooler, allowing him to move through the campus last Thursday.

RELATED CONTENT/ Columbia man arrested after disturbing students at River Bluff High School

That alleged intruder was 23-year-old Dylan Silber, who now faces a disrupting school charge for being on River Bluff High School’s campus (both inside and outside).

The Lexington Police Department’s press release on the incident reads:

He told officers that he purposely dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck, and wore a backpack to look like he was a student.

LPD’s incident report reads that he wore an older River Bluff High School soccer shirt.

LPD’s spokesperson Sgt. Cameron Mortenson told WIS Silber blended in with other students as a group entered the school.

The incident report reads the administrator in the area instructed him to get an ID, due to him not having one on.

Lexington District One spokesperson Libby Roof told WIS the interaction did not happen at the front desk, but that’s where students are sent when they don’t have ID’s.

The report alleges Silber did not go to the front desk but proceeded to be caught on camera walking through the school until he entered an area where the cameras did not function.

Roof told WIS the administrator was deceived by Silber’s outfit.  She said the administrator followed policy by instructing the supposed student Silber to get an ID from the front desk and not escorting him.

Mortenson told WIS Silber was not armed. However, he was seeking a student. That student was not on campus at the time.

The report alleges students reported Silber’s presence after “uncomfortable” interactions. It also includes allegations Silber attempted to sell mushrooms to students. Mortenson told WIS no drugs were found on Silber.

LPD confirmed with school faculty that Silber was a former student at the school.

It’s unclear how long Silber was unrestricted on campus, but the incident report states the incident took place from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m..

LPD arrested Silber at his home.

Bond records were not immediately available, but as of this writing Silber was not present in the Lexington County Jail inmate records.

Roof said the district will have to remain vigilant. It was not immediately clear if the district will implement any policy changes in the aftermath of the incident.

Attempts to contact the school board were unsuccessful. A meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the district office auditorium.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next...
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal...
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
Coroner identified person killed in Lexington County
Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash
Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35
SLED arrests former Lexington County deputy, charged in off-duty incident
One dead after Newberry County tractor-trailer collision
One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County, victim identified

Latest News

Soda City Live: Saluda Shoals, Holiday lights on the river
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly tonight, rain moves in Wednesday night
Police are asking the help identifying this vehicle believed connected to the trailer theft.
Lexington Police searching for stolen trailer and suspect vehicle
Robert Bolchoz testifies before members of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee in Columbia on...
DHEC board chairman files resignation after ten months at post