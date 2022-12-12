District: alleged River Bluff H.S. intruder stopped by administrator but mistaken for a student

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington School District One spokesperson told WIS a school administrator mistook a 23-year-old man for a high schooler, allowing him to move through the campus last Thursday.

That alleged intruder was 23-year-old Dylan Silber, who now faces a disrupting school charge for being on River Bluff High School’s campus (both inside and outside).

The Lexington Police Department’s press release on the incident reads:

He told officers that he purposely dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck, and wore a backpack to look like he was a student.

LPD’s incident report reads that he wore an older River Bluff High School soccer shirt.

LPD’s spokesperson Sgt. Cameron Mortenson told WIS Silber blended in with other students as a group entered the school.

The incident report reads the administrator in the area instructed him to get an ID, due to him not having one on.

Lexington District One spokesperson Libby Roof told WIS the interaction did not happen at the front desk, but that’s where students are sent when they don’t have ID’s.

The report alleges Silber did not go to the front desk but proceeded to be caught on camera walking through the school until he entered an area where the cameras did not function.

Roof told WIS the administrator was deceived by Silber’s outfit. She said the administrator followed policy by instructing the supposed student Silber to get an ID from the front desk and not escorting him.

Mortenson told WIS Silber was not armed. However, he was seeking a student. That student was not on campus at the time.

The report alleges students reported Silber’s presence after “uncomfortable” interactions. It also includes allegations Silber attempted to sell mushrooms to students. Mortenson told WIS no drugs were found on Silber.

LPD confirmed with school faculty that Silber was a former student at the school.

It’s unclear how long Silber was unrestricted on campus, but the incident report states the incident took place from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m..

LPD arrested Silber at his home.

Bond records were not immediately available, but as of this writing Silber was not present in the Lexington County Jail inmate records.

Roof said the district will have to remain vigilant. It was not immediately clear if the district will implement any policy changes in the aftermath of the incident.

Attempts to contact the school board were unsuccessful. A meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the district office auditorium.

