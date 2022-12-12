SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

DHEC board chairman files resignation after ten months at post

Robert Bolchoz testifies before members of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee in Columbia on...
Robert Bolchoz testifies before members of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee in Columbia on Feb. 3, 2022(Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Chairman of the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control has filed his resignation.

Chairman Robert Bolchoz sent a letter to staff informing them of his decision. The resignation filed with Governor Henry McMaster is effective Dec. 31, 2022. Bolchoz became the DHEC board chair in Feb. this year.

RELATED COVERAGE

Lawmakers advance Columbia attorney’s nomination for DHEC board chair

Bolchoz said one of his legal clients has asked him to take on an expanded role, which will make it difficult to maintain his commitments to the board and agency while running his law firm. He said, “I am sorry my term will soon come to an end because I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to work with many of you over the past year.”

Bolchoz said a new Board Chair can be appointed by McMaster. Vice-Chair Seema Shrivastava-Patel will fill the role until a new chairperson is appointed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next...
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal...
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
Coroner identified person killed in Lexington County
Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash
One dead after Newberry County tractor-trailer collision
One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County, victim identified
All cameras will be monitored at Columbia Police’s Real Time Crime Center.
‘We wanted it to be very overt:’ Columbia Police installs 50+ security cameras throughout the city

Latest News

Police are asking the help identifying this vehicle believed connected to the trailer theft.
Lexington Police searching for stolen trailer and suspect vehicle
Fort Jackson advised the surrounding area that a howitzer will be firing at 6:40 a.m. this...
Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer
Janet Jackson is coming to Colonial Life Arena on 4/25
Janet Jackson and Ludacris bring ‘Together Again’ to Colonial Life Arena
FILE PHOTO South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
VIDEO: South Carolina hits ‘50 by 20′ goal for agribusiness