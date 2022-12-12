SkyView
Deadly crash kills pedestrian near Orangeburg

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on SC Hwy 4. The crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 11 at around 5:55 p.m. at Ziegler St. SCHP said a 1998 Toyota Camry struck a person while traveling east.

Investigators said the Camry traveled off the road and hit an unoccupied vehicle and the pedestrian. The victim was declared dead at the scene. The driver was uninjured in the crash.

