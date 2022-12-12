Deadly crash kills pedestrian near Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on SC Hwy 4. The crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 11 at around 5:55 p.m. at Ziegler St. SCHP said a 1998 Toyota Camry struck a person while traveling east.

Investigators said the Camry traveled off the road and hit an unoccupied vehicle and the pedestrian. The victim was declared dead at the scene. The driver was uninjured in the crash.

