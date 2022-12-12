SkyView
Columbia fire crews on scene of natural gas line cut in Richland County

Columbia-Richland fire crews are in northeast Richland County for a natural line gas cut
Columbia-Richland fire crews are in northeast Richland County for a natural line gas cut((COLUMBIA-RICHLAND FIRE DEPARTMENT))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area in Northeast Richland County due to a natural gas line cut.

Officials said the cut happened where Spears Creek Church Road meets Liberty Ridge Drive.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: Right now our 2nd Shift crews are still on scene of a cut natural gas line where Spears Creek Church Road meets Liberty Ridge Drive in northeast Richland County.

Units responded to the area early this afternoon after a crew working hit the line. pic.twitter.com/OxV9GpXg5y

— Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) December 12, 2022

Fire crews arrived during the afternoon of Monday, December 12 when a crew that was working hit the line.

