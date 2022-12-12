Columbia fire crews on scene of natural gas line cut in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area in Northeast Richland County due to a natural gas line cut.
Officials said the cut happened where Spears Creek Church Road meets Liberty Ridge Drive.
TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: Right now our 2nd Shift crews are still on scene of a cut natural gas line where Spears Creek Church Road meets Liberty Ridge Drive in northeast Richland County.
Units responded to the area early this afternoon after a crew working hit the line. pic.twitter.com/OxV9GpXg5y
Fire crews arrived during the afternoon of Monday, December 12 when a crew that was working hit the line.
