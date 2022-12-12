SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

83-year-old man sleeps in trunk after car swerves off road into creek

A man was rescued after he drove off the side of the road near Kelso on Friday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - An 83-year-old man was rescued from down a 25-foot slope after spending the night in his trunk Friday Washington State.

Firefighters said the 83-year-old man drove off a road around 8:30 p.m. Friday. KPTV reports he was driving home when another car turned the corner, blinding him with the headlights and causing him to swerve off the side of the road.

The man’s car came to rest partially in a creek bed with water coming inside. Officials said he could not find his cell phone and was unable to get out of his vehicle. He reportedly made his way to the trunk of his car and slept there the rest of the night.

The man eventually found his cell phone when it beeped because it was low on battery, authorities said. He then called 911 for help.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters responded at 6:30 a.m. and used ladders to get to the man and bring him to safety.

He was taken to the hospital with chest injuries, an ankle injury and effects from exposure to cold weather.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking
Death at Alvin S Glenn identified
Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe
Missing 5-year-old found 39 days after mother’s murder
The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal...
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
Dylan Silber was arrested for disturbing students at River Bluff High School.
Columbia man arrested after disturbing students at River Bluff High School
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding

Latest News

NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5,...
NASA’s Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon
NASA's historic moon mission ends with the splashdown of the Orion capsule in California.
Historic Artemis I mission ends with Orion splashdown
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘I want to talk’: Griner opened up during her long trip home
FILE - Charlotte Bobcats coach Paul Silas argues a call during the first half of an NBA...
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79