Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified 68-year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III as the pedestrian who died.

According to officials, Gibbons was walking on Jamil Road shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Jamil Road.

Mr. Gibbons was then transported to an area hospital where he died due to injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man