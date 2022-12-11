Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on N. Royal Tower Dr. this Saturday.

The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 deputies of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove access firearms from entering the wrong hands.

IPD was joined by ten interdenominational and interracial churches during the short-lived roundup Saturday morning.

“We came together to add our stamp to what would otherwise be a law enforcment event. We felt that, as spiritual leaders, we should be apart of this with prayer,” said Alonzo Johnson, Senior Pastor of Universal Outreach Church.

The hallmark program was made possible through $25,000 in surplus funding from last year’s Okra Strut Festival. This allocation, spearheaded by the town’s mayor.

“I kept reading stories about children that were going to middle school, bringing guns to school. And that concerned me. These kids aren’t getting guns from the store, they’re getting them from grandma’s house,” said Mayor Barry A. Walker Sr.

Through Okra Strut funding, IPD paid $125 per pistol and long gun. Gift cards were issued on site until 200 firearms were collected by 11:50 a.m, less than two hours after opening.

IPD counted 102 long guns and 98 pistols dating back to World War I.

“We’re pretty overwhelmed. But if we’re saving one life by doing this event, you can’t put a price on that. This was a success,” said IPD Chief Bobby Dale.

Chief Dale confirmed that every firearms will be traced for crime and potential thefts before being dismantled and destroyed.

“I hope this will inspire Chapin, inspire Batesburg-Leesville, inspire Orangeburg. If we can be the leaders in South Carolina, of getting unwanted weapons off the street, let’s do that,” concluded Mayor Walker.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article?

