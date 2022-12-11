Gamecocks defeat Lady Flames in Sunday matinee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecock Women’s basketball team easily defeated the Lady Liberty Flames in a Sunday Matinee.

The Gamecocks blew past the Lady Flames 88-39, Zia Cooke led all scorers with 20; while birthday girl Aaliyah Boston contributed 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block.

SEC player of the week, center Kamilla Cardoso, had 4 points, and 9 rebounds. 12 Gamecocks scored during the game, and freshman guard, Raven Jackson, added 4 points.

South Carolina continues their undefeated season, moving to 9-0 on the year. Next, the Gamecocks head to the Mount Rushmore state to take on South Dakota State on Thursday, December 15.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.