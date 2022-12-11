SkyView
Gamecocks defeat Lady Flames in Sunday matinee

USC defeats Liberty 88-39.
USC defeats Liberty 88-39.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecock Women’s basketball team easily defeated the Lady Liberty Flames in a Sunday Matinee.

The Gamecocks blew past the Lady Flames 88-39, Zia Cooke led all scorers with 20; while birthday girl Aaliyah Boston contributed 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block.

SEC player of the week, center Kamilla Cardoso, had 4 points, and 9 rebounds. 12 Gamecocks scored during the game, and freshman guard, Raven Jackson, added 4 points.

South Carolina continues their undefeated season, moving to 9-0 on the year. Next, the Gamecocks head to the Mount Rushmore state to take on South Dakota State on Thursday, December 15.

