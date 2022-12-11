SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Early morning Sumter County structure fire is under investigation

Sumter County fire under investigation
Sumter County fire under investigation((SUMTER COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County structure fire is being investigated by the Sumter Police and Fire Departments.

Officials with both Department report Broad Street in Sumter County is now reopened after fire crews battled with the blaze.

The Sumter Fire Department said a call of a reference to a fire came in shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 11.

The call also shut down a section of road on Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m.

Officials said a firefighter had a hand injury due to the fire. Investigators are determining what caused the fire.

The structure that was set ablaze was an abandoned community residential center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking
Death at Alvin S Glenn identified
Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe
Missing 5-year-old found 39 days after mother’s murder
The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal...
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
Dylan Silber was arrested for disturbing students at River Bluff High School.
Columbia man arrested after disturbing students at River Bluff High School
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding

Latest News

Aiken crime
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next...
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
Irmo gun buy back
Coroner identified person killed in Lexington County
Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash