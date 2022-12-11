Early morning Sumter County structure fire is under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County structure fire is being investigated by the Sumter Police and Fire Departments.

Officials with both Department report Broad Street in Sumter County is now reopened after fire crews battled with the blaze.

The Sumter Fire Department said a call of a reference to a fire came in shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 11.

The call also shut down a section of road on Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m.

Officials said a firefighter had a hand injury due to the fire. Investigators are determining what caused the fire.

The structure that was set ablaze was an abandoned community residential center.

