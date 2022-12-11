SkyView
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process

Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next Chief of Police in St. Louis, Missouri (COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the St. Louis, Missouri Chief of Police process.

Officials in contact with Kelly that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.

“It was a privilege and excellent learning experience, but the time is not right,” Kelly said.

Kelly was one of the finalists for the position as well as former Norfolk, Virginia, Chief Larry Boone; interim St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack; and Wilmington, Delaware, Police Chief Robert Tracy.

Kelly has served in law enforcement for the Columbia community since 1999.

