West Columbia road closures ahead of Greater CWC Chamber Parade of Lights

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of the annual Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights, West Columbia released a list of roads that will be closed during the event.

Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 4:45 PM

  • Intersection of Highway 1 and 12thStreet
  • Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard and 12th Street
  • Intersection of Augusta Road and 13thStreet
  • Charleston Highway and Meeting Street

Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5 PM

  • 12th Street from G Avenue to Jarvis Klapman Boulevard

The roads will open at the end of the parade. Drivers should expect delays in the above areas until at least 7 p.m. each day.

