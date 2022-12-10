West Columbia road closures ahead of Greater CWC Chamber Parade of Lights

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of the annual Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights, West Columbia released a list of roads that will be closed during the event.

Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 4:45 PM

Intersection of Highway 1 and 12thStreet

Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard and 12th Street

Intersection of Augusta Road and 13thStreet

Charleston Highway and Meeting Street

Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5 PM

12th Street from G Avenue to Jarvis Klapman Boulevard

The roads will open at the end of the parade. Drivers should expect delays in the above areas until at least 7 p.m. each day.

