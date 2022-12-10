SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.(WDJT, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a United States postal worker.

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package, police said.

The victim worked for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly two decades.

Investigators are searching for those responsible.

The Milwaukee Police Department is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking
Death at Alvin S Glenn identified
Five-year-old Aspen Jeter was missing from the home where Orangeburg County deputies found her...
SHERIFF: Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
All cameras will be monitored at Columbia Police’s Real Time Crime Center.
‘We wanted it to be very overt:’ Columbia Police installs 50+ security cameras throughout the city
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding

Latest News

House of representatives pick new chairs
House of representatives pick new chairs
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Work begins on intersection improvements
Work begins on intersection improvements
Columbia invests in street cameras
Columbia invests in street cameras
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar