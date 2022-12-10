SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes. (WCCO, BROOKLYN CENTER LIQUOR, CNN)
By Beret Leone
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) - If customers step into Brooklyn Center Liquor Store, it’s not unusual to find Ta Leia Thomas, otherwise known as “Ace,” with a kind smile.

“I wish I could have a dozen Aces on staff,” says Tom Agnes, Brooklyn Center Liquor operations manager.

It was out of the ordinary to have that kindness captured on camera.

“I came back from lunch on Tuesday and Ace is helping customers and helping people out in her socks,” says Agnes.

It happened in a matter of seconds.

First, a man is seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.

But Thomas acts quickly.

“I see his feet and I just automatically took my shoes off,” Thomas says.

They were not just any shoes. They were Thomas’ favorite pair of purple retro Jordans representing her favorite Minnesota team.

“You know the old saying, ‘Give the shirt off your back?’ She literally gave the shoes off her feet,” Agnes says.

Thomas said it was an easy decision.

“He said nobody would ever have given me shoes like that. And I said, Well I’m not everybody.’ And he was like. ‘Thank you so much,’ and I see him walking away and he’s walking away with pride,” Thomas describes.

Thomas hopes her story inspires others to be kind in return.

“If my shoes can help make the world a better place, you can have them,” she says.

Thomas’ manager bought her a new pair of sneakers so she didn’t have to finish her shift in just socks.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking
Death at Alvin S Glenn identified
Five-year-old Aspen Jeter was missing from the home where Orangeburg County deputies found her...
SHERIFF: Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
All cameras will be monitored at Columbia Police’s Real Time Crime Center.
‘We wanted it to be very overt:’ Columbia Police installs 50+ security cameras throughout the city
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding

Latest News

House of representatives pick new chairs
House of representatives pick new chairs
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Work begins on intersection improvements
Work begins on intersection improvements
Columbia invests in street cameras
Columbia invests in street cameras
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar