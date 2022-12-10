SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Louisiana Friday night, according to police.(Live 5 News)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Louisiana Friday night, according to police.

In a press release obtained by WVUE, the Bogalusa Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Police had few details other than a large group of individuals were gathered for a birthday party when shots rang out.

First responders discovered one juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds and another juvenile male who was shot in the upper leg.

Investigators determined a third juvenile victim had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived on the scene.

One of the victims, an unidentified 15-year-old male, died from his injuries. Police said a 14-year-old male remains in the hospital and a second 14-year-old victim was released.

If you know anything about this shooting, Bogalusa authorities are asking you to call the police department at 985-732-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 504-482-1111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking
Death at Alvin S Glenn identified
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
Five-year-old Aspen Jeter was missing from the home where Orangeburg County deputies found her...
SHERIFF: Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe
Dylan Silber was arrested for disturbing students at River Bluff High School.
Columbia man arrested after disturbing students at River Bluff High School
All cameras will be monitored at Columbia Police’s Real Time Crime Center.
‘We wanted it to be very overt:’ Columbia Police installs 50+ security cameras throughout the city

Latest News

The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal...
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet'
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle