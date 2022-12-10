One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver of a pickup truck died after their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Newberry County.

Trooper Mitchel Ridgeway said the collision happened on Friday, December 9, around 8:40 p.m.

According to officials, a 2018 freight liner tractor-trailer was traveling south on SC Highway 39, while a 2018 Ford pickup truck was traveling north on SC Highway 39 when the pickup truck crossed the center line. The tractor-trailer then collided head-on with the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck passed away at Newberry Hospital, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and was transported by EMS to the Newberry hospital.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.