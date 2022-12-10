SkyView
One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver of a pickup truck died after their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Newberry County.

Trooper Mitchel Ridgeway said the collision happened on Friday, December 9, around 8:40 p.m.

According to officials, a 2018 freight liner tractor-trailer was traveling south on SC Highway 39, while a 2018 Ford pickup truck was traveling north on SC Highway 39 when the pickup truck crossed the center line. The tractor-trailer then collided head-on with the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck passed away at Newberry Hospital, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and was transported by EMS to the Newberry hospital.

