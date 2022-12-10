Missing 5-year-old found 39 days after mother’s murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The search for a missing child in Orangeburg County ended Friday afternoon when her father was arrested for murder in Virginia.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) held a press conference Friday afternoon with updates on the viral disappearance of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the child was located safe upon the arrest of her father in the parking lot of a hospital in Danville, VA.

Aspen was first noticed missing when OSCO deputies discovered the body of her mother, 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, during a wellness check on Thanksgiving Day. She had not been heard from since Nov. 1.

OSCO later declared the death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Investigators quickly turned for answers to Aspen’s father, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter, who was reportedly living in Crystal’s home at the time of her murder.

As investigators expanded their search for Jeter, OSCO charged him with grand larceny for stealing Crystal’s blue 2015 Mazda.

Come Dec. 9, a second arrest warrant was issued for Jeter, this time charging him with Crystal’s murder. According to the warrant, Jeter deliberately shot and killed Crystal and fled the state with their biological daughter on Nov. 1.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) observed a series of “transactions” made by Jeter in Virginia. After this intelligence was passed to the Danville Police Department, Jeter was arrested at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Friday without incident.

Investigators say he was driving the stolen Mazda 6 registered in Crystal’s name.

Sheriff Ravenell says he’s deployed a team to Danville, VA to pick up 5-year-old Aspen. They’re also tasked with continuing the ongoing investigation.

A court date for Jeter’s extradition hearing has not been set.

