Earthquake felt in Kershaw County Friday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management reports an earthquake was felt in Kershaw County early Friday evening.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey state a magnitude 1.72 earthquake happened 4.6 miles east of Elgin at 7:48 p.m. on December 9.

For more information on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and how to report earthquakes in your area visit earthquake.usgs.gov.

