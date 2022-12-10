SkyView
Earthquake felt in Kershaw County Friday evening

The USGS said the Thanksgiving earthquake happened near Elgin.
The USGS said the Thanksgiving earthquake happened near Elgin.(USGS)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management reports an earthquake was felt in Kershaw County early Friday evening.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey state a magnitude 1.72 earthquake happened 4.6 miles east of Elgin at 7:48 p.m. on December 9.

For more information on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and how to report earthquakes in your area visit earthquake.usgs.gov.

