Aiken County is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway for a drive-by shooting that happened Friday night in Aiken County.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Department of Public Safety, and South Carolina Law enforcement are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a death on the 1400 block of Redd St. NW, Aiken.

Aiken Department of Public Safety was dispatched to North West Aiken Friday night, just before 9 p.m., in reference to a shooting victim inside the residence, after a reported drive-by shooting.

They say upon arrival, Officers located 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr. of Aiken, with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Aiken County Deputy Coroner, April Cody, says Mr. Croft Sr. will be transported to Newberry for an autopsy.

News 12 will continue to update you on this investigation as more details emerge.

