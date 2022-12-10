SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Aiken County is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting

43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr. was found dead with a gunshot wound, Friday night
magnifying glass
magnifying glass(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway for a drive-by shooting that happened Friday night in Aiken County.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Department of Public Safety, and South Carolina Law enforcement are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a death on the 1400 block of Redd St. NW, Aiken.

Aiken Department of Public Safety was dispatched to North West Aiken Friday night, just before 9 p.m., in reference to a shooting victim inside the residence, after a reported drive-by shooting.

They say upon arrival, Officers located 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr. of Aiken, with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Aiken County Deputy Coroner, April Cody, says Mr. Croft Sr. will be transported to Newberry for an autopsy.

News 12 will continue to update you on this investigation as more details emerge.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking
Death at Alvin S Glenn identified
Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe
Missing 5-year-old found 39 days after mother’s murder
Dylan Silber was arrested for disturbing students at River Bluff High School.
Columbia man arrested after disturbing students at River Bluff High School
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
The USGS said the Thanksgiving earthquake happened near Elgin.
Earthquake felt in Kershaw County Friday evening

Latest News

Irmo gun buy back
Coroner identified person killed in Lexington County
Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash
The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal...
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
House of representatives pick new chairs
House of representatives pick new chairs