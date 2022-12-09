Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling unlicensed gambling machines, known as Fish Machines, to various businesses throughout South Carolina.

Specifically, officials said the Fish Machines allowed a player to insert cash into the machine and attempt to shoot digital fish based on how many credits the player chose to wager. If successful, a player could exchange a printed receipt for cash at the store or bar. In cases where Bubba Technology Group leased machines to a business or individual, the profits were split between the two entities.

United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins, Jr. sentenced Bubba Technology Group to one year of probation, and forfeiture of $367,039.43. Seizures in related cases resulted in an additional forfeiture of $673,408.77 in illegal gambling profits. Throughout these cases, law enforcement officials also seized dozens of gaming machines.

As part of the plea, officials said the company agreed that it is illegal under South Carolina law to keep, operate, or distribute unlicensed gambling machines within South Carolina. Further, the company agreed that a gambling machine includes gaming machines where a player receives cash payouts as a result of their play.

