SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Tripledemic’ strains US hospitals as much as peak COVID

Some pediatricians say the so-called “tripledemic” is hitting kids especially hard. (CNN, WISN, JOHNS HOPKINS, HHS, PFIZER)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hospitals in the U.S. are about as overwhelmed now as during the omicron surge, according to new capacity numbers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A significant contributor is a triple threat of viruses, or the so-called “tripledemic.”

Johns Hopkins University says flu cases are higher than normal, RSV has been on the rise, and more coronavirus variants are developing.

Some pediatricians say the so-called “tripledemic” is hitting kids especially hard.

“We think it’s just a bad cold, and it isn’t. It can be so much worse,” said Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez, pediatrician at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

She’s talking about the flu and its potential complications in children.

“The pneumonia that can come after, the ear infections that can come after, the dehydration that lands kids in the hospital, the sinusitis that can happen in older kids, even febrile seizures,” Bracho-Sanchez added.

Medical experts strongly recommend getting a flu shot.

Also, children as young as 6 months may be able to get an updated shot for COVID-19 soon.

For treatment, Walgreens is starting free home delivery of prescription Paxlovid.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccines and anti-viral therapies are still in the works for RSV, but pandemic mitigation strategies help stop all three viruses.

“It’s our individual choices that are going to help protect ourselves, our loved ones and our other community members,” said Dr. Keri Althoff, associate professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prisma Health issued a statement Wednesday on the death of Vince Ford.
Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president, community reacts
According to officers, they received a call about someone walking naked down Saint Andrews Road.
Man arrested after naked stroll in Irmo
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 university marching band members hit, killed by truck while changing tire, police say

Latest News

House of representatives pick new chairs
House of representatives pick new chairs
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Columbia invests in street cameras
Columbia invests in street cameras
Work begins on intersection improvements
Work begins on intersection improvements
Junk King Columbia teamed up with the local Boys & Girls Club of America to bring smiles for...
Local business gives back to the community this holiday season