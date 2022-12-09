SkyView
Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film

FILE - Taylor Swift previously wrote and directed "All Too Well: The Short Film," which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well."
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST
(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut.

The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures.

Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

Swift was recently honored with two best direction awards at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

She wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.”

She also directed the video for her song “The Man.”

