Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing woman last seen in November

Sumter deputies are searching for Roseann Moore (Missing woman Sumter).
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen on Wednesday, November 23.

Officials say Roseann Moore was last seen leaving her home on Congruity Road in a black 2020 Toyota Tundra.

Deputies are asking if anyone has any information on Moore’s whereabouts to contact SCSO at 803-436-2000 or call 911.

