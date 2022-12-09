Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing woman last seen in November

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen on Wednesday, November 23.

Officials say Roseann Moore was last seen leaving her home on Congruity Road in a black 2020 Toyota Tundra.

Deputies are asking if anyone has any information on Moore’s whereabouts to contact SCSO at 803-436-2000 or call 911.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.