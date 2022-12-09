Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard.

Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles.

Top spots:

Poogan’s Southern Kitchen

Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles

River Rat Brewery

For more ways to check out cool places Walker highlights, you can click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.