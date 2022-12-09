SkyView
Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard.

Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles.

Top spots:

  • Poogan’s Southern Kitchen
  • Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles
  • River Rat Brewery

For more ways to check out cool places Walker highlights, you can click here.

