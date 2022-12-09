Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard.
Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles.
Top spots:
- Poogan’s Southern Kitchen
- Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles
- River Rat Brewery
For more ways to check out cool places Walker highlights, you can click here.
