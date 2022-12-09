SkyView
Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Dec. 9, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire.

Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career that includes singing for multiple U.S. presidents, national and state senators and congressmen, at USC games, and performing internationally after having founded and directed Carolina Alive for 25-plus years.

Dr. Conant is a distinguished professor emeritus at the University of South Carolina and an opera and concert singer. Other highlights of his life include singing at Carnegie Hall, recording a baritone solo of Beethoven’s ninth symphony, and judging music festivals on cruise ships.

