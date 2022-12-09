COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire.

Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career (clear)

Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career that includes singing for multiple U.S. presidents, national and state senators and congressmen, at USC games, and performing internationally after having founded and directed Carolina Alive for 25-plus years.

Dr. Conant is a distinguished professor emeritus at the University of South Carolina and an opera and concert singer. Other highlights of his life include singing at Carnegie Hall, recording a baritone solo of Beethoven’s ninth symphony, and judging music festivals on cruise ships.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.