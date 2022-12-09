COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a date night idea that is unique and interactive, WOW Performing Arts Center will be hosting a “Holi-Date” night improv show with skits, improv comedy, music, and more.

Proceeds from this two-day show will benefit Roy Brasley Foundation’s “The Days Before Christmas” giveaway on Dec. 23, as well as WOW Performing Arts Center and its community initiatives.

The show will take place on Dec. 16 through Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. for cocktail hour and 7:30 p.m. for the show.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Soda City Live: Holi-date improv show with WOW Productions (clear)

