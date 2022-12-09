SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Five holiday party decor trends with Prix Fixe Party

Soda City Live: Five holiday party decor trends with Prix Fixe Party
Soda City Live: Five holiday party decor trends with Prix Fixe Party
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are celebrating 12 days of Christmas on Soda City Live and what will our guests be focusing on this year other than your Christmas tree?

Professional designer and owner of Prix Fixe Party, Jennifer Martin shares ways you can wow your guests with FIVE party decor ideas.

Party decor ideas:

  • Candy- themed Decor
  • Bright Colors
  • Natural Accents
  • Grand Tablescapes
  • Creative Cocktails

For more information on Prix Fixe Party, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Prisma Health issued a statement Wednesday on the death of Vince Ford.
Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford
According to officers, they received a call about someone walking naked down Saint Andrews Road.
Man arrested after naked stroll in Irmo
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 university marching band members hit, killed by truck while changing tire, police say

Latest News

Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career
Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career
Soda City Live: Holiday party decor trends
Soda City Live: Holiday party decor trends
Soda City Live: Long-serving choir director retires
Soda City Live: Long-serving choir director retires
Soda City Live: Holiday Christmas candy centerpiece
Soda City Live: Holiday Christmas candy centerpiece