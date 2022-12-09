Soda City Live: Five holiday party decor trends with Prix Fixe Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are celebrating 12 days of Christmas on Soda City Live and what will our guests be focusing on this year other than your Christmas tree?

Professional designer and owner of Prix Fixe Party, Jennifer Martin shares ways you can wow your guests with FIVE party decor ideas.

Party decor ideas:

Candy- themed Decor

Bright Colors

Natural Accents

Grand Tablescapes

Creative Cocktails

