Snorkeler missing after apparent shark attack off Maui

The search stopped at sundown and will continue at daybreak Friday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIHEI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The search continues for a missing woman off South Maui who apparently suffered a shark bite while she was snorkeling with her husband.

Her husband told authorities the two fought off a shark and then tried to head to shore, KHNL reported.

The woman never made it, but a snorkel set and part of a bathing suit was found.

First responders were called to Keawakapu Point just before noon on Thursday.

Witnesses tell officials the incident happened about 50 yards from shore.

The Coast Guard, county first responders and state Department of Land and Natural Resources officers are searching for the woman in the water and by air, including with a C-130 and a cutter.

Shark warning signs have been posted, closing the beach in the area.

“I mean the scary thing about it, at this stage, is there is a person just totally missing,” said beachgoer Peter Gannon, who is visiting from Canada.

State natural resources officials said there hasn’t been any other reports of sharks in the water since the incident.

The Honolulu-based Coast Guard crews are actively searching Thursday night and it reportedly will continue into Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

