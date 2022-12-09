SkyView
S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey to retire after four years

SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey speaks during a news conference at the State House on Nov....
SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey speaks during a news conference at the State House on Nov. 4, 2021(Mary Green)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has announced the upcoming retirement of S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

“I will retire in February with a deep appreciation and knowledge of the important role public servants play in strengthening our labor force,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

Ellzey has been the executive director since April 2019 and will resign on February 28, 2023.

Before working at DEW, Dan Ellzey was a partner in Fisher Phillips’ Columbia law office and specialized in labor law.

He was appointed to head of the agency in the spring of 2019 by Governor McMaster.

Ellzey said he is thankful to Gov. Master for allowing him the opportunity to serve the citizens of South Carolina as Executive Director of the Department of Employment and Workforce.

During his time as executive director, Dan Ellzey oversaw projects that included the Workforce Reemployment Assistance Program, Enhanced Referrals that helped unemployed individuals connect with employers and find work faster, and many other things

According to state law, the next Executive Director will be appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the South Carolina Senate from a group of three nominees found qualified to serve by the DEW Review Committee.

“Director Ellzey has been a crucial part of the team that helped South Carolina successfully navigate the unprecedented economic challenges caused by the pandemic, and come out stronger on the other side,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

