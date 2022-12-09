Skip to content
SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
News
Live
First Alert Weather
Sports
WIS Investigates
United For Veterans
Submit a News Tip
10 Days of Giving
Home
Send It To 10
Deals
My Take - WIS News 10 Editorial
Contests
Military Greetings
Families Helping Families
Soda City Live
News
Decision 2022
Sunrise Showcase
Watch WIS News 10 LIVE
Politics
Education
Crime
National
State Politics
State News
Regional News
Money Matters
WIS Investigates
Investigate TV
First Alert Weather
Severe Weather Alerts
Jim Hudson Weather 10-Day Forecast
First Alert Hurricane Center
Closings
Skyview Weather Cameras
Submit Your Lake Murray Photos Here!
Community
Military Holiday Greetings
Now Hiring
Awareness
Community Builder
United for Veterans
Talk of the Town
WIS Today
Bojangles Birthday Club
Health
COVID-19 Updates
Sports
Clemson Tigers
National Sports Headlines
Gamecocks
Football Friday
Programming
TV
Latest Newscasts
About Us
Meet the WIS News 10 Team
WIS News 10 Internship Program
Contact WIS
WIS Awareness
Submit a News Tip
Sponsored
Investigate TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Gray DC Bureau
Press Releases
Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church
Robinson’s parents said her friends told them Shanquella died of alcohol poisoning but they didn’t believe that.
The FBI and authorities in Mexico have been investigating her death.
By
WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST
|
Updated: 12 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Most Read
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford
Man arrested after naked stroll in Irmo
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
3 university marching band members hit, killed by truck while changing tire, police say
Latest News
Local business gives back to the community this holiday season
Furry Friend Friday - Draco
Nicole Neely and The Black Exchange perform for More Than Rhythm series at the CMA
Free holiday concert set for soldiers and community at Koger Center
10-year-old dances ‘The Nutcracker’ ahead of bone marrow transplant