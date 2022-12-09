Man charged with sexually assaulting runaway after his mom helped the teen hide out

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Saluda man is accused of sexual conduct with a runaway after helping the teen avoid family.

Alexander Solis Rodriguez, 22, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators said Rodriguez and his mother, Nita Regino, are also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“Starting a few months, Rodriguez and Regino sheltered the young teenager and hindered our efforts to find the child,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Deputies arrested Rodriguez at a home near Edmund last week and Regino was arrested last week while at work.

The teen was found at the home near Edmund and taken home, according to Koon.

“Rodriguez helped the teen leave home and Regino told law enforcement she didn’t know where the child was even though detectives have confirmed they were all staying at the same place.”

Rodriguez and Regino have been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of their bond.

