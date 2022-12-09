Local business gives back to the community this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a HAULidays Toy Drive in partnership with the local Boys & Girls Club of America.
The purpose of the toy drive is to help bring smiles to the community this holiday season.
Donation bins locations:
Koosa Golf Northeast
9365 Two Notch Road
Columbia, SC 29223
Wayne Industrial Complex
2320 Wayne Street
Columbia, SC 29201
Individuals can drop off new, unwrapped toys in the assigned donation bins until Friday, Dec. 23.
