Local business gives back to the community this holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a HAULidays Toy Drive in partnership with the local Boys & Girls Club of America.

The purpose of the toy drive is to help bring smiles to the community this holiday season.

Donation bins locations:

Koosa Golf Northeast

9365 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29223

Wayne Industrial Complex

2320 Wayne Street

Columbia, SC 29201

Junk King Columbia is partnering up with the Boys and Girls Club of America to bring smiles this holiday season. (Junk King Columbia)

Individuals can drop off new, unwrapped toys in the assigned donation bins until Friday, Dec. 23.

