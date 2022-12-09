SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Health experts encourage mask-wearing as respiratory illnesses rise this winter

Some pediatricians say the so-called “tripledemic” is hitting kids especially hard. (CNN, WISN, JOHNS HOPKINS, HHS, PFIZER)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Masks might be back this winter.

Some of the nation’s leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on, but this time, it’s not just because of COVID-19.

Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all impacting the nation this holiday season. So, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves.

They are encouraging people to get vaccinated, wash their hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.

Medical experts from Vanderbilt University Medical Center say older people, people who have any underlying illness, and anyone who is immunocompromised should consider wearing a mask to protect themselves.

Some communities across the country are even considering bringing back certain masking recommendations as the wave of respiratory illnesses worsens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Prisma Health issued a statement Wednesday on the death of Vince Ford.
Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford
According to officers, they received a call about someone walking naked down Saint Andrews Road.
Man arrested after naked stroll in Irmo
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 university marching band members hit, killed by truck while changing tire, police say

Latest News

House of representatives pick new chairs
House of representatives pick new chairs
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Columbia invests in street cameras
Columbia invests in street cameras
Work begins on intersection improvements
Work begins on intersection improvements
Junk King Columbia teamed up with the local Boys & Girls Club of America to bring smiles for...
Local business gives back to the community this holiday season