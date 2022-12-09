SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friend Friday - Draco

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Draco is a 1-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Draco has had a tough start to life. He was living on the streets in the cold. A Good Samaritan took Draco in and gave him the TLC he deserved. We do not know how he ended up homeless but thankfully he is safe now.

Draco is the perfect example of not judging a dog by its breed. “Bully breeds” can be absolutely wonderful family dogs that deserve love as much as any other dog! Draco is a super sweet and loving boy, even after all he has been through. He is so gentle and well-behaved. He has the cutest floppy ears! Draco is a puppy at heart that just wants to love and be loved.

He loves other dogs, even small dogs! Draco lived with 2 little dogs during his stay with the Good Samaritan. He cannot go to a home with cats.

Draco has no health concerns and was just neutered this week. He is microchipped, fully vaccinated and ready to go home with you fur-ever!

Draco will be a wonderful companion for a lucky family. He will be on-site at Pawmetto Lifeline for meet-and-greets today and tomorrow! Get a head start on the adoption process by filling out an adoption application before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prisma Health issued a statement Wednesday on the death of Vince Ford.
Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president, community reacts
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
According to officers, they received a call about someone walking naked down Saint Andrews Road.
Man arrested after naked stroll in Irmo
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 university marching band members hit, killed by truck while changing tire, police say

Latest News

Junk King Columbia teamed up with the local Boys & Girls Club of America to bring smiles for...
Local business gives back to the community this holiday season
Violinist-arranger-composer-conductor and Columbia, S.C., native Nicole Neely returns home for...
Nicole Neely and The Black Exchange perform for More Than Rhythm series at the CMA
The 282d Army Band is presenting a free holiday concert.
Free holiday concert set for soldiers and community at Koger Center
10-year-old dances ‘The Nutcracker’ ahead of bone marrow transplant
10-year-old dances ‘The Nutcracker’ ahead of bone marrow transplant