Furry Friend Friday - Draco

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Draco is a 1-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Draco has had a tough start to life. He was living on the streets in the cold. A Good Samaritan took Draco in and gave him the TLC he deserved. We do not know how he ended up homeless but thankfully he is safe now.

Draco is the perfect example of not judging a dog by its breed. “Bully breeds” can be absolutely wonderful family dogs that deserve love as much as any other dog! Draco is a super sweet and loving boy, even after all he has been through. He is so gentle and well-behaved. He has the cutest floppy ears! Draco is a puppy at heart that just wants to love and be loved.

He loves other dogs, even small dogs! Draco lived with 2 little dogs during his stay with the Good Samaritan. He cannot go to a home with cats.

Draco has no health concerns and was just neutered this week. He is microchipped, fully vaccinated and ready to go home with you fur-ever!

Draco will be a wonderful companion for a lucky family. He will be on-site at Pawmetto Lifeline for meet-and-greets today and tomorrow! Get a head start on the adoption process by filling out an adoption application before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org

