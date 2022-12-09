FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Soggy weather and below average temperatures expected as we end the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Areas of dense fog expected Friday morning and shower in the afternoon

Cooler for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday with cloudy skies

Sunday another front will cross the area and increase the chance of rain up to 60%.



FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Fog will clear out by late morning and a cold front will slide into the area this afternoon/evening resulting in some late day showers. We will start the day with temperatures in the middle 60s and when the rain starts temperatures will fall to the low 50s by evening time.

We will clear out behind this front for the start of the weekend, Highs will drop into the middle 50s on Saturday & Sunday.

There is a chance for a few showers on Sunday as another front drops down from the north and brings in a 60% chance.

It will be a dry start to next week Monday and Tuesday with highs remaining chilly in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Another cold front looks to push into the Carolinas towards the middle of next week producing scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Friday: Morning fog with showers later in the day. Rain Chance 50%. Highs in the middle 60s.

Saturday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Isolated showers possible, but mainly dry

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Rain Chance 60%. Highs fall to the middle 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds and seasonable with temperatures in the lower 60s.

