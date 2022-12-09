FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers for our Sunday then sunshine returns Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another round of rain moves over the Midlands today making for a wet end to the weekend.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Cool showers likely today with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Sunshine returns Monday afternoon & Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front arrives Wednesday evening producing some showers.

Steady showers are likely Thursday with 1-2 inches of rain possible.

Behind this system a shot of cold air dives down over the Midlands with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s for next weekend.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

We will have on and off scattered showers for our Sunday as another system slides across the Midlands with highs on the chilly side in the lower 50s.

We will likely see about a quarter of an inch of rain today.

Drier weather arrives for the start of the work week with the sun finally breaking through the clouds Monday afternoon helping to warm highs into the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be a bright sunny day but it will be cool with temperatures only in the low to mid 50s.

Another cold front looks to push into the Carolinas Wednesday evening giving us some scattered showers.

Then we will have the chance for moderate to heavy showers on Thursday.

This system could produce a good soaking for the Midlands with 1-2 inches of rain possible.

Colder air will then envelope the eastern half of the country for the end of the week as a Canadian high drops down over the region.

High temperatures Friday and into next weekend will only top out in the lower 50s with overnight lows dipping down near the freezing mark in the lower 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day and temperatures in the lower 50s.

Monday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine with seasonable temperatures approaching 60.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and cool, with highs in the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with showers developing late in the day. Temperatures in the lower 50s.

Thursday: Steady showers likely for most of the day. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

