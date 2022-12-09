FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers ending tonight followed by times of sunshine Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Showers will be pushing off to the east tonight with the chance for some patchy fog Monday morning. Clouds will linger for the first half of Monday before some sun tries to peek through the clouds Monday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Showers ending tonight with areas of patchy fog overnight. Lows in the middle 40s.

Peeks of sunshine return Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Bright sunny skies Tuesday but cool with temperatures in the middle 50s.

A cold front arrives Wednesday evening producing some showers.

Moderate to heavy rain is likely Thursday with 1-2 inches of rain possible.

Behind this system a shot of cold air dives down over the Midlands with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s for next weekend.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Showers will be moving out of the Midlands tonight but that could lead to areas of fog Monday morning with lows in the middle 40s.

Clouds will stick around for the start of our Monday before gradually a few peeks of sunshine break through the clouds during the afternoon warming highs into the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be a bright sunny day but it will be on the cool side with temperatures only in the low to mid 50s.

A cold front looks to push into the Carolinas Wednesday evening giving us some scattered showers.

Then we will have the chance for moderate to heavy rain on Thursday.

This system could produce a good soaking for the Midlands with 1-2 inches of rain possible.

Colder air will then envelope the eastern half of the country for the end of the week as a Canadian high drops down over the region.

High temperatures Friday and into next weekend will only top out in the lower 50s with overnight lows dipping down near the freezing mark in the lower 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Rain coming to an end with some fog possible overnight. Lows in the middle 40s.

Monday: Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine with seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and cool, with highs in the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with showers developing late in the day. Temperatures in the lower 50s.

Thursday: Steady showers likely for most of the day. Highs in the middle 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny but chilly with highs in the lower 50s.

