FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers slide back over the Midlands on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another round of rain moves over the Midlands on Sunday making for a wet end to the weekend.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Cool showers likely on Sunday with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Sunshine returns Monday afternoon & Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front arrives Wednesday giving us another round of rain.

Showers continues into Thursday before drier weather returns for next weekend.

Behind this front a shot of cold air moves over the Midlands with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Clouds linger over the region tonight as lows drop a few degrees into the middle 40s.

Scattered showers return on Sunday as another system slides across the Midlands with highs on the chilly side in the lower 50s.

We will likely see about a quarter to a half inch of rain although communities to the north could see a bit more rain.

Drier weather arrives for the start of the new work week with the sun finally breaking through the clouds Monday afternoon helping to warm highs into the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be a nice day with bright sunny skies but it will be cool with temperatures only in the lower 50s.

Another cold front looks to push into the Carolinas Wednesday afternoon/evening giving us another round of showers.

Rain will linger into Thursday before finally clearing out later in the day.

This system could produce a good soaking for the Midlands with 1-2 inches of rain possible.

Then colder air will start to move over the eastern half of the country as a Canadian high drops down over the region.

High temperatures Friday and into next weekend will only top out in the lower 50s with overnight lows dipping down near the freezing mark in the lower 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Rather overcast with lows in the middle 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day and temperatures in the lower 50s.

Monday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine with seasonable temperatures approaching 60.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and cool, with highs only in the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers in the afternoon/evening. Temperatures in the lower 50s.

Thursday: More rain through the first half of the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool with temperatures only topping out in the lower 50s.

